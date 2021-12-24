Ludhiana Court Blast: Parts of Damaged Phone, Suspected to be of Bomb Assembler, Found at Site

Parts of a damaged mobile phone have been found at the Ludhiana court blast site, sources said on Friday, adding that it is being investigated if the phone belongs to the bomb assembler.

A bomb went off in the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday, killing one person and injuring six others, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state. Police suspect that the man killed in the blast in the second-floor toilet was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device.

As forensic teams and specialised agencies were being summoned to the blast site, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed apprehension that the explosion might have been an attempt to create anarchy in the poll-bound state. The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the state government as early as possible. It also wanted to be informed about the findings of the initial investigations.

Advertisement

The blast wrecked a wall of the bathroom, leaving a pile of rubble. Windowpanes in adjoining rooms and windscreens of some cars parked below were smashed. There was panic in the busy court complex. Local MLA Balwinder Singh Bains was in a lawyer’s chamber on the third floor when the explosion took place. Some people thought a cooking gas cylinder had burst, other said it was a blast, he told a TV channel.

Officials said the six people, including three women, injured in the explosion were out of danger. CM Channi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, visited a hospital in Ludhiana to meet the injured.

The blast comes days after the alleged sacrilege bids at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and a gurdwara in Kapurthala followed by the lynching of unidentified two men.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.