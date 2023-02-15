LUH Steals the Show at Aero India 2023; Army, IAF To Get 12 Units This Year

The Light Utility Helicopter’s (LUH) production unit has grabbed the attention of aviation aficionados at the 14th edition of Aero India that is underway in Bengaluru. The helicopter is deemed highly sophisticated in its systems and is projected to supplant the existing Cheetah and Chetak Helicopters.

The Indian Army and Indian Air Force are getting six units each, amounting to 12 helicopters this year.

The production unit of the helicopter is placed at the HAL hall, where the chief test pilot and the project leader are stationed to receive delegates from various nations and showcase the epitome of utility helicopters.

“It is impeccably suitable for harsh conditions. It has glass cockpit that is personalized for each activity a pilot would undertake. Thus, not only is it unmatched in functionality, but it is also as per convenience for pilots," said Wing Commander Unni Pillai, who is also the chief test pilot of the helicopter.

Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General BS Raju, was briefed about the features and comfort of the helicopter while he flew in it on Tuesday.

The Wing Commander added that in Cheetah and Chetak, the pilot has to carry a physical map in his pocket, “but here everything is exhibited on the screen. Not solely the map, but it also details the terrain. Therefore, even when the visibility is not clear, one can be informed about the terrain and make informed decisions accordingly."

The LUH can transport six passengers at a time and can fulfill multiple roles. It has a service ceiling of 6,500 meters and can achieve a maximum speed of up to 240 km/h. The maximum take of weight for the helicopter is 3,150 kg.

Srinivasa Rao, the Project Leader of LUH, said, “We have incorporated the autopilot mode, and testing for it is almost complete. We have tested it in Siachen and at other places. The production units for both the Army and Airforce are in progress, and we intend to deliver them expeditiously."

The helicopter can be utilized for transportation, troop movement, and civil operations. The manufacturers are also eyeing civil sales.

