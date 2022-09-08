Lumpy Virus Disease: Yogi Adityanath Govt to Create 300-km 'Immune Belt' from Pilibhit to Etawah

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is planning to create a 300-km long ‘immune belt’ from Pilibhit to Etawah to curb the lumpy virus disease among animals in the state.

The ‘immune belt’, passing through 23 blocks of five districts will be 10-km wide, and preparations for it have been completed by the Animal Husbandry Department.

Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as flies and mosquitos, and ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle.

A special enforcement team will be formed by the Department of Animal Husbandry for surveillance and the task force will handle the tracking and treatment of animals infected with the lumpy virus.

A similar operation was carried out in Malaysia in 2020, the results of which were positive.

The virus has spread in as many as 23 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Of these, the highest number of cases have been reported in Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur. It is also spreading rapidly in Mathura, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, Hapur, Meerut, Shamli, and Bijnor.

So far, 21,619 cows in 2,331 villages of the state have been affected, out of which, 199 have died and 9,834 have recovered after treatment. The Yogi Adityanath government is also running a massive vaccination campaign with more than 5,83,600 cattle vaccinated so far.

Most of the cases of lumpy virus have been reported in the western districts of the state. In view of the same, the Uttar Pradesh government has prepared a plan to cover a distance of about 300 km from Pilibhit to Etawah with a 10-km-wide immune belt. The Animal Husbandry Department has made a presentation on the master plan related to the immune belt in front of Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, which has been agreed upon by the government.

This immune belt will pass through Bisalpur, Barkheda, Lalorikheda, Marauri, and Amaria development blocks of Pilibhit district via Khudaganj, Nigohi, Sidhauli, Bhawal Kheda, Kant, Jalalabad, and Mirzapur development blocks of Shahjahanpur district, and Kaimganj, Shamsabad and Rajepur development blocks of Farrukhabad district. It will reach Kurawali, Sultanganj, and Ghirour development blocks of Mainpuri district and Badhpura, Jaswantnagar, Saifai, Basrehar, and Takha development blocks of Etawah.

According to information shared by the Animal Husbandry Department, the month of September is considered sensitive, because of which special vigilance is being maintained in nine divisions of the state.

