Luxury Car Owner Brutally Attacks Bus in Scuffle Over Overtaking in Tamil Nadu

In a shocking incident, an owner of a luxury car brutally assaulted a state-run bus driver for not letting way to overtake on the road. The crime happened when the bus was heading from Madurai district to Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu.

The former Chief Minister and leader of the Opposition, Edappadi Palaniswami, condemned the incident by tweeting the video of the incident and said the perpetrators should be severely punished.

On the day of the incident, a government bus was heading to Tiruppur via Madurai Kalavasal Kochadai. A luxury car that came behind the bus horned several times to go faster. But the bus went slow as the road was narrow and congested. Meanwhile, the enraged owner drove a short distance ahead of the bus and stopped the car in front of the bus. The man then got out of the car and smashed the windshield of the bus with a stone.

He then took a weapon from his car and attacked the bus driver Muthukrishnan. The shocked public videotaped the attack. Following the spread of information about the driver being assaulted, the drivers and conductors of the other government buses got together and held an argument with the person who attacked the driver which led to chaos and tensions on the Madurai road.

The public also tried to attack the owner of the car.

Apparently, after being informed about the incident, the SS Colony police rushed to the spot, arrested the owner of the car and took him to the police station for inquiry. He is Suresh from Poovandi in the Sivaganga district.

The investigation, however, revealed that he had assaulted the driver in a fit of rage as he was unable to pass the bus on the narrow road. And he was subsequently charged with FIR. Police also confiscated his luxury car.

In a similar shocking incident that occurred in Madhya Pradesh on November 20, a daily wage labourer’s hand was chopped off allegedly by his employer when he asked for his pending wages. The incident occurred at the Dolmau village which is 40 km away from the Rewa district headquarters when the victim Ashok Saket went to his employer Ganesh Mishra to ask for his wages, officials said.

According to the officials, he is currently under treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Police arrested Ganesh Mishra and his brothers Ratnesh Mishra and Krishna Kumar Mishra and booked them under section 307 of IPC and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

