Maa Umiyadham Temple: All You Need to Know About the Rs 1,500 Crore Shrine Coming Up in Gujarat

The three-day foundation stone laying ceremony for Maa Umiyadham Temple in Sola area of Gujarat came to a close on December 13, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual attendance on the last day.

The grand temple of Maa Umiya, the reigning deity of the Kadva Patidar farming community, and other buildings will be built at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore on 74,000 square yards of land. The Sola Umiya Campus in Ahmedabad, where the temple is coming up, belongs to the Umiya Mataji Sansthan of Unjha, Mehsana.

Apart from the temple, Shri Umiya Mataji Sansthan, which runs the main temple in Unjha, would also build a 13-storey, 400-room complex adjacent to the new temple to provide training as well as hostel facility to Patidar youths preparing for UPSC and GPSC entrance tests. The entire complex can accommodate 1,200 boys and girls.

The Umiydham Campus will also have a banquet hall and medical center. For devotees, a two-story basement parking facility will also be created which could accommodate 1,000 cars.

Here’s a look at some of the features the temple is tipped to have:

- The temple will be 255 feet long and 160 feet wide

- The height of the temple from the ground to the pinnacle will be 132 feet

- The height of Mahapeeth (platform) will be 6 feet, while the height of the temple where the deity will be placed will be 22 feet

- The temple will have a total of 92 pillars, all detailed with engravings as per ancient scriptures

- No iron nail will be used in the construction of the grand temple

In a recorded message played during the last-day ceremonies, PM Modi appealed to farmers in Gujarat to adopt “natural farming" techniques.

“I am here to request you not to forget Mother Earth while you serve Maa Umiya. The children of Maa Umiya have no right to forget Mother Earth. For us, both are the same… I would, therefore, request you to take a pledge in the presence of Maa Umiya that you will take north Gujarat towards natural farming," Modi said.

Natural farming also means zero budget farming, he said and suggested farmers to adopt it gradually by setting aside a portion of their land for the same, or doing natural and regular farming every alternate year. “This will save costs and bring about changes, a new consciousness in Mother Earth, and you will do good work for the coming generations," he said.

The PM said he will also speak on natural farming at an event in Gujarat on December 16. “I would request you all to understand, accept, and take natural farming forward with Maa Umiya’s blessings," he said, adding that such new efforts will contribute to the development of Gujarat.

