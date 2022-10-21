Mad Diwali Rush Causes Traffic to Crawl on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, Ambulance Gets Stuck | WATCH

Festival goers in Delhi-NCR are flocking to different markets for shopping ahead of Diwali, which will be observed on October 24. This has resulted in massive traffic snarls in several parts of the city. A video of one such jam at the Sarhaul border showed the Delhi-Gurugram expressway chock-a-block with vehicles moving at a snail’s pace on Friday. An ambulance was seen trying to make its way through traffic, but was unable to.

Advertisement

An advisory by Delhi Traffic Police said there will be rush on Ashoka Road, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, Barakhamba Road, Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg. There are also restrictions on vehicular movement due to the high-profile Interpol General Assembly on at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

While there is a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi, it is not the case in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that have both mandated the use of “green" crackers. Hence, many from Delhi are going over to markets in Gurugram and Noida to buy firecrackers.

Increased police patrolling in heavy footfall areas

Police are taking all preventive measures to ensure a smooth Diwali. Delhi Police has also intensified patrolling, enhanced its presence and is carrying out anti-sabotage checks in heavy footfall areas of the capital, including markets and malls. Flag marches and foot patrolling were conducted in crowded market of Sarojini Nagar, which usually witnesses heavy footfall during the festive season.

Advertisement

Special commissioner of police (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, “In view of festive season, we have intensified our patrolling in market areas, extra police pickets have also been installed and personnel have been deployed. From the anti-terror point of view, anti-sabotage checks are being done to ensure that no anti-social or anti-national elements carry out activities that can harm anybody’s life," adding, “we have strong police presence during the festive season. For women’s safety, we have also deployed women personnel on the ground."

Last metro service at 10 pm on Diwali

Advertisement

The last metro train service on all DMRC corridors will start at 10 pm from terminal stations on account of Diwali. The routine time for that on regular days is 11 pm.

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on October 24 (Monday), will start at 10 (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all metro lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement. Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines," the DMRC said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here