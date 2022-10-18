Made in India Takes Off: Intermediate Jet Trainer HJT-36 to be Certified Soon, HAL Eyes Export of HTT-40

While the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-made indigenous basic trainer aircraft HTT-40 will see a special unveiling when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the India Pavilion at the DefExpo-2022 on Wednesday, the state-owned aerospace and defence company is hopeful of getting the certification for Intermediate Jet Trainer HJT-36, which will replace the ageing Kirans of the Indian Air Force fleet, soon.

Senior government officials here told News18 that the trainer aircraft has undergone all flight tests and will soon go for the certification.

“All flight testing for the aircraft have been carried out. The aircraft will soon go into certification," an official told News18 at the event.

When inducted into the IAF, the force will have two types of indigenously-made trainer aircraft for the IAF and naval pilots.

Gap in training

In the past two decades, India had suffered from the lack of adequate numbers of trainer jets leading to a major gap in pilots’ training.

The indigenously designed and developed HAL HPT-32 was grounded after a decade, as several crashes were reported in a small period of time killing experienced pilots. The aircraft was powered by the piston engine.

To fill this gap in the interim, the IAF acquired 75 Pilatus PC-7 MkII planes from Switzerland.

HTT-40 is export-ready

The HTT-40 will fill the gap in the required number of trainers with the IAF.

“There were a few specific points raised by the IAF (on HTT-40), and those changes have been largely made in the aircraft," an official told News18 at the event.

Unlike the piston engines in the HPT-32 aircraft, the HTT-40 aircraft will be powered by turbofan engines from the US-based Honeywell Aerospace. It will have more than 60% indigenous content.

Officials told News18 that the trainer can be listed as export-ready.

“We are ready to export the HTT-40 if other countries if they are interested and looking forward to acquiring trainer jets," the official said.

The Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) under the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already certified the aircraft.

The official quoted above called this a record of sorts as the project was completed in just six years. The production will take place at two manufacturing facilities of HAL in Bengaluru and Nashik.

At the Aero India 2021, HAL had received a Request for Proposal for 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft. The RFP also includes an option for the IAF to procure 38 additional trainers.

