Madhya Pradesh: Armed Robbers Target Goods Train in Morena; One Injured in Exchange of Fire with RPF

Dacoits allegedly targeted a goods train stationed at Morena in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh early on Wednesday. One of the gang members was left injured after an exchange of fire with the RPF officials, police said.

Railway officials said the Goa Express had broken down at Sikroda railway station for which a goods train had been halted and its engine attached to the express train late on Tuesday. So, coaches of the goods train laden with sugar sacks were left on the tracks, they added.

Officials further said dacoits broke open the door of one of the coaches and unloaded sugar sacks but the Railway Protection Force (RPF) got information and reached the spot. An exchange of fire between the two parties followed, in which one of the gang members suffered a gunshot to the leg and was nabbed by the RPF team.

Advertisement

The RPF team also reached the site later and after a search operation, over 60 sacks of sugar scattered in nearby fields along the tracks were recovered. The injured man was identified as Ravi Sharma, a native of Piparsa in Morena. Sharma was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.