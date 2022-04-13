Madhya Pradesh Firecracker Unit Explosion Death Toll Rises to 5 After More Succumb to Injuries

The death toll in the explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district has reached five after three more persons succumbed during treatment, an official said on Wednesday.

Following the explosion in the firecracker unit in Badarwas town of the district on Tuesday afternoon, a woman and her minor daughter died on the spot while eight others were injured.

Out of the eight injured persons, a man, a woman and a minor boy died during treatment in different hospitals in Shivpuri and Guna, Badarwas police station in-charge Rakesh Sharma said.

The firecrackers were being manufactured illegally on the ground floor of a two-storey building owned by Mohammed Hussain Ansari, the official said.

Ansari had a license for running a firecracker unit in Sumela village, but was running the unit illegally in a residential area in Badarwas, located 55 km from the district headquarters, the police official had claimed. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of the explosion, he said.

