Madhya Pradesh: Infant Dies After 'Healer' Pokes Her 51 Times With Hot Rod To Treat Pneumonia

A three-month-old baby girl died in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh after she was allegedly poked with a hot iron rod 51 times on the stomach. The baby was reportedly suffering from pneumonia and was jabbed by the hot iron rod as “treatment" by a “healer".

The health of the child, who had breathing difficulties, deteriorated following which she was admitted to Shahdol Medical College, where she died during treatment- on Wednesday, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

As per the report, the child’s body, which had been buried, will be taken out and her postmortem will be conducted today.

According to Shahdol Collector, Vandana Vaidh, when the women and child development officials reached the hospital, they found the shocking case of blind faith that took place 15 days ago and the child was not treated for pneumonia which deteriorated her condition.

A local Anganwadi worker counselled her mother and requested her not to poke the child with a hot rod, Vaidh said.

As per the collector, the baby died due to delayed treatment as by the time she was admitted, the infection had spread. “We are investigating the matter and will also register a case against the woman [healer]," Vaidh was quoted as saying by HT.

The practice was poking with a hot iron rod to “treat" pneumonia is reportedly a common practice in many tribal-dominated areas of Madhya Pradesh.

