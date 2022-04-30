Madhya Pradesh: Man Harasses Woman, Pushes Her Off Train When She Slaps Him for Misbehaving

In a shocking incident, a young woman was pushed off a moving train by a man, who harassed her persistently. The man retaliated after the women, in her early twenties, slapped him for misbehaving with her.

Sarita Kumari (name changed) said she was alone in the Khajuraho-Lalitpur train when the molester boarded the train. A native of Banda in Uttar Pradesh, Sarita had come to Bageshwar Dham to take part in a religious event Khajuraho and was on her way back home when the incident took place early on Saturday.

She was rushed to the district hospital in Chhatarpur by the train guard.

Upon seeing her alone, the man started misbehaving with her and she slapped him in response. Upset with this, the man threw her off the train, the woman told the Government Railway Police (GRP) later on.

The GRP had lodged a case on the basis of the statement of the woman who had fainted after falling off the train. The train guard had spotted her and rushed her to district hospital with the help of others.

The woman has sustained injuries on face and other body parts but is stable, said the doctors taking care of the woman.

