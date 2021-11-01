Madhya Pradesh Man Held on Sedition Charges for Pro-Pak Comments After T20 World Cup Match

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on charges of sedition for allegedly making pro-Pakistan comments after the neighbouring country’s victory over India in a recent match of the ongoing T20 cricket World Cup, an official said on Monday.

The FIR was registered against the man on Sunday night at Maihar police station following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Satna district secretary Anurag Mishra and others.

The man, identified as Mohammed Farooq, 23, has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 124-A (sedition), 153-B (assertions prejudicial to national integration), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (public mischief) following the complaint, Maihar’s sub-divisional officer of police Himali Soni told .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.