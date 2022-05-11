MP Minister's Daughter-in-law Found Hanging at Home, 'Family Problem' Suspected to be the Reason

Madhya Pradesh minister Inder Singh Parmar’s daughter-in-law was found hanging at their residence in Shajapur. The body was sent for postmortem on Wednesday morning.

According to a report in Times Now, the deceased, Savita Parmar, died by suicide around 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Savita (22) was married to Devraj Singh, son of Inder Singh Parnar for the last three years. The cause of the incident is said to be a “family problem", although nothing has been confirmed yet by the police, the report stated.

At the time of the incident, the minister was in Bhopal, while Savita’s husband Devraj Singh was reportedly attending a wedding in Mohammad Khera, an adjacent village. Other relatives were present in the house.

Times Now quoted its sources as saying that no suicide note was found near the body. The minister and the deceased’s husband arrived at their Shajapur residence after receiving the news of her demise. A police force has been deployed near the minister’s residence.

