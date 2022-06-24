Madhya Pradesh: Railway Official Hit by MEMU Train While Inspecting Tracks, Dies

A 32-year-old Railway official died after he was hit by a train while inspecting electrification work near Amlai station in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday. Assistant railway manager Yogendra Singh Bhati was inspecting the railway track at Amlai around 8 pm on Thursday, when a MEMU train hit him, an official said.

Bhati sustained head injuries and was rushed to the central hospital in Dhanpuri, where doctors declared him dead after examination, he said.

The MEMU train was on its way to Bilaspur from Katni, it was stated. According to eyewitnesses, it was dark and the official was talking on a mobile phone.

Advertisement

He must have been unaware about the MEMU train coming towards him, as it makes less noise than regular trains.

Government railway police (GRP) police station in-charge Phoolmati confirmed the incident, but said it was a matter of investigation whether the official was speaking on his mobile phone at the time.

Bhati was a resident of Rajasthan and his parents and wife reached Amlai after they were informed about the accident.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.