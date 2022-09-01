MP Locals in Panic as ‘Stoneman’ Killer On Spree, Smashes Heads of Security Guards in Sagar

A security guard in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district was sleeping on Tuesday night when he was grievously attacked by an unknown person. This “unknown person" has put Sagar in panic mode as four cases of identical attacks have been reported so far, with three confirmed kills, and two deaths in the last 48 hours.

All the three persons who have died so far were security guards – Uttam Rajak, Kalyan Lodhi, and Shamburam Dubey – between the ages of 50 and 60.

The fourth, and the latest, victim was Mangal Ahirwar, a guard who was targeted while on duty near Moti Nagar area on Tuesday night, a report in Times of India said. Ahirwar was taken to the hospital with fatal injuries, fighting for life.

Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena told TOI that the matter is being looked into. Meanwhile, officers awaiting Ahirwar’s recovery have dubbed the unknown assailant as “stoneman."

Even as the previous murders of two guards under CANT and Civil Line police station areas on Sunday and Monday nights triggered panic protests in the city, local police are trying to make a breakthrough in cracking the “stoneman’s" identity.

According to police, the threads that connect all the murders are the time of the attack (middle of the night), victim profile (security guards sleeping on premises of a house or building), and the murder weapon (blunt objects such as hammer and spades).

The killings started in May this year when a watchman of a bridge construction agency was found murdered under the Makronia police station area. The victim was identified as Uttam Rajak (58), who worked as a watchman on the under-construction overbridge on Makronia-Bandra road.

Police found that Rajak’s head was smashed with a stone while he was asleep and a shoe was placed on his face. Makronia police station officials are yet to find significant clues on the identity of the accused.

It was, however, a “routine" case for the police until a security guard of Sagar’s Arts and Commerce College was found murdered on Tuesday morning. Shambhu Sharan Dubey (60), was also killed while he was asleep.

Dubey’s head was bludgeoned with a stone, killing him on spot, the police found. His body was found near the college canteen and a bloodied stone was found near it. Enraged residents kept Dubey’s body on the street demanding capital punishment for the killer.

Incidentally, police found a mobile phone near Dubey’s body, the SIM card of which was missing. The phone belonged to Kalyan Lodhi, 57, another security guard who was hammered to death.

Lodhi was working near a small factory in Bhainsa area under CANT police station limits where he was killed on Saturday night.

As the back-to-back murders created panic in the area, officials held a closed-door meeting at the Sagar police headquarters on Wednesday morning. Plans have been laid out to nab the killer and each sleuth has been designated a specific role, the TOI report said.

Official sources also told TOI that the security system in the area will be reviewed and army undercover policemen are being deployed around murder scenes.

Police have dismissed speculations of a “psycho" killer.

