Sec 144 Imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch as Communal Clashes Break Out

Clashes between two communities erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch on Monday night after a Hanuman statue was allegedly installed near a dargah. Following the incident, the district authorities have barred the gathering of four or more people under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure.

The installation of the Hanuman statue led to a scuffle and stone-pelting, in which three to four motorcycles were damaged, Neemuch SP told news agency ANI last night. He also said that no persons were injured in the clashes.

However, the official was later quoted by The Quint as saying, “We have got information about the injury sustained by one boy named Younus in the last night’s clash. He has been taken to the Udaipur hospital."

Section 144 has been imposed in the area and the Neemuch police have registered 4 FIRs and one suo moto FIR. Nine people have also been taken in for inquiry.

Verma added that the situation has been brought under control.

