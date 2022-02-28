Madhya Pradesh Showroom Owner-Turned-Vehicle Thief Caught By Police

In a shocking incident, the Indore Police have arrested a vehicle thief, who was previously the owner of a two-wheeler showroom by the name Fine Motors.

Ajay, the accused, Ajay, was nabbed by police in Hira Nagar. He then made some shocking revelations during the interrogation.

Ajay said that he opened a showroom of Honda bikes in 2013 after borrowing a large amount from the bank to finance it. Unfortunately, he fell into the trap of Aara finance company’s zero down payment scheme and was unable to repay the loan.

According to the accused, he sold 50 vehicles relying on the zero down payment scheme of the firm which then absconded without paying him the price of the vehicles.

The accused further informed the police that he was in huge debt owing to this fraud of the finance company and even lodged an FIR in 2017 but to no avail. Eventually, he had to shut his showroom and resort to stealing vehicles to make ends meet.

The accused has admitted to the police that his financial situation is dire, and he has to take care of his two daughters and father who is battling cancer for a long time.

The man said that his family’s debt is growing at an alarming rate and prior to opening the showroom, he worked as a mechanic. It was during this period he learned to make the master keys for Activa and Honda motorcycles. He informed that he left his job as a mechanic in 2013 to become the owner of the showroom, Fine Motors.

According to police, the accused would target only the older models of Activa scooters since their locks were easier to break. The stolen Activas were then sold for Rs 15,000 to 20,000 by the accused.

