Madhya Pradesh: Student Punished by Teacher for Raising 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Slogan in School Assembly

A school student was allegedly punished by a teacher of Christ Senior Secondary School in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district for raising a slogan of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ after the school assembly on Wednesday. The incident came to the fore on Thursday after the family members of the student and a few locals protested in front of the school campus, demanding strict action against the teacher.

News agency ANI quoted the victim student as saying, “After the national anthem I raised a slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, in the meantime, Justin sir came, he asked me to come out of the line and said, “what are you saying, go to the Father". After that, my Hindi teacher came and said to meet the class teacher. When I met the class teacher, she said that I should raise it at home. After that, I reached the classroom. One of my classmates has been chosen as vice-captain of the red house on which my class teacher, Jasmeena Khatun said that one boy is making the class proud and I am tarnishing the class’s name. After that, ma’am made me sit on the ground for the next four periods."

Meanwhile, the student’s mother said that he locked himself in a room when returned home and refused to eat food, and cried profusely. “When asked, he narrated the entire incident following which I shared the matter with his father," she was quoted as saying.

When asked about the matter, the school principal, Father Thomas, said that the student raised the slogan for fun and not patriotism. The school issued an apology and formed a committee to look into the matter further. The authorities also issued a notice and said ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogan will be pronounced after the national anthem.

Reacting to it, Guna ADM Virendra Singh Baghel was quoted as saying by the news agency that a probe into the matter is underway and an FIR would be filed soon.

