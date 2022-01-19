Madhya Pradesh: Three Cattle Smugglers Booked by Police for Chopping Off Cow's Leg

Following the intervention of People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), the Rewa Police in Madhya Pradesh has booked three persons for chopping off a leg of a cow and leaving it grievously injured. The complaint was filed by local animal activist Shivanand Diwedi and his associates who regularly work for animal welfare in the region.

A communique from PETA India said that the Rewa police registered a first information report (FIR) against three men for smuggling cows and chopping off one cow’s leg. The accused were smuggling cows at around midnight on January 12 and as the locals heard the noise and rushed to the spot, they panicked and fled after dumping numerous cows from a lorry. One of the cows was still inside the lorry, tied with a rope by the right hind leg, and the accused released her by chopping off the leg and then pushing her off the vehicle in an attempt to escape. The villagers are helping the injured cow with veterinary treatment.

The incident took place at Fariha pond in Hardi village where the accused were de-loading the cattle after transporting them secretly in a lorry. The accused were later identified as Ashok Gupta, Prince Gupta and Dashrath Gupta, all natives of village Hardi in Rewa.

The FIR registered late evening on Monday under Sections 411, 414, and 429 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 11(1)(d) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, and Sections 4 and 9 of the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2004.

“PETA India commends the Rewa police for showing that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated," said PETA India Emergency Response coordinator Swapnil Tiwari.

While speaking to News18.com over the phone, RTI and animal welfare activist Shivanand Dwivedi claimed that atrocities on cows in the region are high as they are at times pushed in a valley or closed in any enclosure or strapped with barbed wires. He urged the administration to take proactive measures to stop such cruel incidents.

