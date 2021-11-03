Madhya Pradesh to Punish Stone Pelters and Protesters Damaging Properties

On the lines of similar legislation enacted by Uttar Pradesh and Haryana against violent protests causing damages to private and public properties, the Madhya Pradesh government is working on a draft proposal to be moved in the winter session of the Assembly next month. The violent protests now get penal provisions but the proposed law will find ways to recover dues in lieu of the losses incurred during the violent protests through claim tribunals headed by former bureaucrats.

Commenting on the said move, Home Minister Narottam Mishra here on Wednesday stated that the State government is introducing ‘Private and Public Properties Damage Prevention and Recoveries Act 2021’. This draft has a proposal of constituting a claim tribunal for recovering compensation against losses in stone-pelting and protests damaging private and public properties, said the minister. The tribunals could also be constituted in accordance with the geographical areas of the incident.

“We won’t spare stone pelters and those who damage private-public properties on the pretext of dharna–pradarshan (protests)," said the minister.

In the past, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced such legislation when a house in Ujjain was used to pelt stones on police and commoners during a communal flare-up.

The tribunals will comprise officers of the rank of retired DG, IG and secretaries and will brief collectors of any district concerned about the extent of damages to public properties while in case of private properties, the person affected will take up the complaint with the collector himself.

Within three months the case will be settled and the amount will be recovered from the protesters and the act will offer recovery rights to the administration on the lines of similar provisions mentioned in the Land Revenue Act.

Among other things, those leading such violent protests which cause damage could also be held liable for the loss incurred to properties.

The draft could soon be moved into the MP cabinet for approval following which it will be tabled in the Assembly in the winter session.

Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already implemented this rule and recoveries have been made from protesters in the past. MP besides embracing this provision in the past has copied the ‘love jihad act’ and also acted against mafia elements razing down their properties, much on the lines of UP administration.

