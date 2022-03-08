Madhya Pradesh's Per Capita Income Rises by 18%, Finds State Economic Survey

In line with the state government’s claims of successfully battling two deadly waves of Covid-19, especially on the economic front, the per capita income in Madhya Pradesh has shown a rise of around 18% with the state economic survey being tabled in the assembly on Tuesday.

In a major boost, the GDP showed a rise and the fiscal deficit has registered a decline, according to the report.

On Tuesday, the proceedings of the assembly were adjourned after tributes were paid to the various departed souls. The survey was considered tabled and approved by the House.

The findings of the survey claim that Per Capita Income, which was Rs. 1,04,894 in last fiscal year, has surged to Rs. 1,24,685 in the current fiscal year, which is an increase of 18.87%.

The fiscal deficit of the state government, which was Rs. 35,806.91 crore in the last fiscal, has reduced to Rs. 2,9995.41 crore in the present financial year. Moreover, the state’s GDP has also registered an increase of 19.34% in this financial year. The mining income has increased by around 36%, says the survey. The state’s outstanding debt is expected to be over Rs. two lakh crore by the end of this fiscal, claimed the report.

In line with the allegations of the opposition of job generation being stagnant in the present regime, the survey claims that the number of jobless youths have risen by six lakh. The state had a total of 24.72 lakh unemployed youths in FY 2020-21, which rose to 30.23 lakh in FY 2021-22. Job opportunities have risen in the MSME sector offering 1.91 lakh jobs by June 2021, claims the survey. The sale of eggs and meat has shown a rise in the state. Production of eggs has risen by 11.44% while production of meat has escalated by 9.20%.

The state government is expected to collect an income of around Rs. 1.64 lakh crore, said the survey.

To add to that, the state Finance minister Jagdish Devda will present the budget for 2022-23 in MP assembly on Wednesday. It is widely anticipated that in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic and assembly polls being lined up in year 2023, the Shivraj government is not expected to levy any fresh taxes in the budget.

For the first time, the MP government will also prepare a separate Child budget.

(Inputs Anurag Shrivastava)

