Madurai: No Entry for Unvaccinated People in Malls, Banks, Wedding Halls from Next Week

The Madurai district administration in Tamil Nadu imposed restrictions on unvaccinated people entering public spaces due to the region’s low percentage of fully inoculated people, starting next week. The curbs were imposed following an inspection conducted by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday.

In the restrictions imposed by Madurai Collector S Aneesh, unvaccinated people will be barred from entering public places such as ration shops, business enterprises, supermarkets, movie theatres, malls, textile shops, banks, and wedding halls, among other places from Sunday next week, reports said.

“One week’s time has been given to people to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, failing which those unvaccinated people to be not allowed to enter public places like hotels, shopping malls amd other commercial establishments," Madurai Collector Aneesh Sekhar told ANI.

According to reports, only 71 per cent of the public in Madurai district has received their first Covid-19 shot, with only 32 per cent fully vaccinated. As a result, when Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected various areas in Madurai on Thursday, he discovered that the district has a poor vaccination record. Following this, Collector Aneesh imposed a ban on unvaccinated people in 18 districts on Friday.

The Minister urged the public to come forward and get vaccinated.

The collector also stated that if a person has received the first dose and is in the recommended waiting period for the second dose, they are permitted to go out in public. Those who have exceeded the interval but have not yet been fully vaccinated will be barred from entering public places until they have been fully vaccinated.

Despite the fact that vaccination awareness programmes are in full swing in the district, several officials and stakeholders claim that public interest in getting vaccinated remains low. It is worth noting that the Madurai district was among those severely impacted by the second wave of Covid-19 this year.

