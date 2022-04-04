Madurai's Chithirai Festival: It’s History, Significance and Why it is Celebrated

Known as the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu, the ancient city of Madurai has been talked about for a long time in literature. History serves us many facts and evidences for the establishment of the Madurai Chithirai Festival.

The extension of the complete study of these, started by researcher D Paramasivan 40 years ago, continues unabated to this day and it is imperative of the times to turn it around now. Therefore, Madurai has always had a unique pride in the values of culture as the rituals and festivals that uphold the unique rights of women have remained intact, says cultural researcher D Paramasivan.

The annual Chithirai Festival in Madurai has been sustaining its reputation as the ‘festival of festivals’. According to statistics, more than 5 lakh people from all over Tamil Nadu (mostly from southern districts) visit Madurai for this festival, which cannot be reduced to a mere Saiva-Vaishnava festival.

Advertisement

Starting with the flag hoisting of the Meenakshi Temple and lasting for a total of 16 days till the return of the ‘Azhagar’ to the mountains, the festival undergoes a great economic cycle and social interaction.

Prior to the festival, special costumes and equipment for ‘Azhagar’ are purchased at the new hall, a bag made of sheepskin is used to spray accordion water near the chariot, irrespective of caste come together to see the beauty of the colorful festival.

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented any of the events from taking place for the past two years. This time, the flag hoisting ceremony will begin on April 5 at the Meenakshi Amman Temple owing to Covid-19 relaxations, followed by the Meenakshi Pattabhishekam on April 12, the Meenakshi-Sokkanathar wedding on April 14 and the Chariot festival (Therottam) on April 15.

In this list, there is a legendary background associated with the Meenakshi wedding and the event of Kallazhagar coming to Madurai.

Advertisement

Why Chithirai Festival is celebrated:

The Meenakshi Amman Temple Festival ends in Madurai, south of the Vaigai River. The Azhagar Festival is held on the banks of Vaigai River and on the north bank of the river. The festival is attended by a large number of city dwellers and folk people. The latter is a festival of folklore and the people who take part in it are full of devotion. They appear to live a life of simplicity. These are the kind of people who bring the Chithirai festival to life.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.