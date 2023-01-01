Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Hits Haryana's Jhajjar, Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR

Parts of Delhi-NCR felt tremors on the night of New Year, after an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was felt on early Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology (NSC) said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at North Northwest of Haryana’s Jhajjar, and it happened at 1:19 am on Sunday. It’s depth was 5 km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," the NSC tweeted.

This comes as strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR following a magnitude 5.4 earthquake in Nepal in November last month. Tremors were also felt in Uttarakhand, including New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri, and other cities. It was felt in parts of Uttar Pradesh as well.

The earthquake, measuring 6.6-magnitude, occurred in western Nepal whose centre was Doti district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Center.

After this, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Punjab’s Amritsar in the same month, the National Centre for Seismology stated.

Every earthquake brings with it its fair share of fear. There is also a lot of debate on the world heading into a zone of climate disasters, due to rise in the average global temperatures.

