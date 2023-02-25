Maha: After Cops Pick Up Man for Questioning, His Elderly Father Reaches Police Station but Collapses and Dies; Court Orders Probe

A 63-year-old man died after collapsing at a police station in Kalyan, a town in Maharashtra’s Thane district, where his son was brought by the police for questioning following a combing operation, an official said.

The incident occurred late Friday night at the Kolsewadi police station, he said.

The police said that the man collapsed following a seizure attack and the incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the police station. However, the local court has ordered that an inquest panchnama of the incident and post-mortem of the deceased be carried out.

An inquest panchnama is conducted after a person dies as a result of crime or under suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement

“During an ‘all-out operation’ conducted last night, the police picked up a 24-year-old man, who is a local resident, and took him to Kolsewadi police station for inquiry. His father Deepak Bhingardive, 63, followed him to the police station to know why his son was brought there," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III- Kalyan) Sachin Gunjal said in a release.

While the police were interrogating the man, his father video-graphed it on his mobile phone. As he was arguing with the police, he was made to sit behind the station house officer’s block at the police station, he said.

“However, there he suffered a seizure attack and collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," he added.

The entire sequence of events was recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the police station, he said.

“The police station personnel themselves informed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Their officials arrived at the police station," Gunjal said, adding that the CCTV footage will be handed over to the probe agency.

Advertisement

Later, the Chief Judicial Magistrate ordered the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) to arrange the inquest panchnama and post-mortem reports of the deceased, he said.

The process of inquest panchnama and post-mortem will be video-graphed, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Kolsewadi police station, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here