On Cam: Teen Drags Cop on Car’s Bonnet for Over 1 km In Maha; Booked for Murder Bid

In another shocking incident of road rage, a traffic police constable was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car for nearly 1.50 km after he asked the driver to stop for jumping a signal in Vasai town of Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

The incident took place on Sunday evening nearly 60 km away from downtown Mumbai, The incident was caught on camera and the footage has gone viral on social media.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 19-year-old youth who did not possess a valid driving licence. In the video, it can be seen that the person driving the car was speeding on the road as the cop is hanging from the bonnet of the vehicle.

The teenager has been arrested after the incident on Sunday evening and charged with an attempt to murder among other offences, said senior inspector Sampatrao Patil of the Manickpur police station.

The constable was on duty at a busy junction in Vasai on Mumbai’s fringes when he spotted a car having Uttar Pradesh registration jumping traffic signal, and asked its driver to stop, Patil said.

While the constable was questioning the driver, the motorist suddenly accelerated the car and hit the policeman, who fell on its bonnet and was dragged for around 1.50 km, leaving him injured, he said.

The car came to a halt due to a traffic jam and bystanders pinned down the driver and handed him over to the police, said the inspector.

Offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act were registered against the car driver, Patil said.

(With PTI inputs)

