Maha Delegation to Meet PM Modi to Demand Classical Language Status for Marathi

Eknath ShindeMaharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday informed the state legislative Assembly that a delegation with meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek classical language status for Marathi.

Shinde gave the assurance in the House on the first day of the Budget session.

“A delegation of legislators will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request seeking classical language status for Marathi. Along with officials, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and I will meet the prime minister demanding action over it," the chief minister said.

NCP legislator Chhagan Bhujbal had raised the issue in the Assembly asking details about the long pending demand to accord classical language status to Marathi.

