Maha Devotees Allowed Attend Early Morning & Late Night 'Aarti' in Saibaba Temple

The Saibaba temple trust in Shirdi has allowed devotees to attend the early morning and late night special 'aartis' in the religious premises with effect from Tuesday, an official said. The trust has also changed the timing of the early morning 'kakad aarti' from 4.30 am to 5.15 am and the late night 'shejarti aarti' schedule from 10.30 pm to 10 pm.

In view of the COVID-19-induced night curbs from 11 pm to 5 am, devotees were not able to participate in these aartis and they had demanded that they be allowed to attend both the special prayer events, Bhagyashree Banayat, the CEO of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust said. Till 2008, the timings of the morning and evening aartis were 5.15 am and 10 pm, respectively, but later they were changed due to some reasons, she said. "We have just reverted to the earlier timings," she added.

