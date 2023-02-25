After his son was taken by the police for questioning, a 63-year-old man collapsed and died at the Kolsewadi police station in Maharashtra’s Thane district when he went to see him on Friday.

The incident of the father collapsing, following a seizure attack was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the police station.

The local court has ordered a post-mortem of the deceased and an inquest report of the incident. An inquest panchnama is conducted after a person dies as a result of crime or under suspicious circumstances.

While the man was being interrogated, the father started recording it on the video and was also seen arguing with the police.

The father was made to sit behind the station’s house officer’s block, after which he had an attack and collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital and declared dead.

The son was taken into questioning following a combing operation, an official told news agency PTI.

“During an ‘all-out operation’ conducted last night, the police picked up a 24-year-old man, who is a local resident, and took him to Kolsewadi police station for inquiry. His father Deepak Bhingardive, 63, followed him to the police station to know why his son was brought there," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III- Kalyan) Sachin Gunjal said in a release.

“The police station personnel themselves informed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Their officials arrived at the police station," Gunjal said, adding that the CCTV footage will be handed over to the probe agency.

Later, the Chief Judicial Magistrate ordered the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) to arrange the inquest panchnama and post-mortem reports of the deceased, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Kolsewadi police station, he said.

Other son, NCP MLA allege foul play

This happened as another son of the deceased accused the police of beating his father to death.

“I had gone to the police station with my father. But the personnel there were not cooperating. My father was taking a video of my brother in the lock-up. Police snatched the mobile phone from my father and slapped him. They beat him in the lock-up as well," he alleged.

This also comes as the Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad said the deceased was an officer-bearer of his party and that he was beaten to death by the police.

“A rashtravadi congress office bearer Deepak Bingardive after being beaten in police chowky for no no crime died in the chowky. FIR should be registered all those who were present and those who brought him. Please do not not try to hush up the matter," Awhad said in a tweet.

The NCP MLA also tweeted a video of the scene outside the hospital where the post mortem and other legal formalities will be conducted. In the video, a police official can be seen explaining the formalities set to take place to the kin of the deceased.

Refuting Awhad, the Kalyan unit president of NCP Jagannath Shinde told reporters Bhingardive was not connected to the party.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said some family member of Bhingardive was an office-bearer of the party.

With PTI inputs

