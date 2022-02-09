Home » News » India » Maha Farmer Gets Rs 15 Lakh in Bank Account by Mistake, Thanks Modi Thinking PM Fulfilled 2014 Promise

Maha Farmer Gets Rs 15 Lakh in Bank Account by Mistake, Thanks Modi Thinking PM Fulfilled 2014 Promise

After many months, an internal enquiry by the bank revealed that the money had been deposited in the wrong account. (PTI/File)
After many months, an internal enquiry by the bank revealed that the money had been deposited in the wrong account. (PTI/File)

The money, in reality, was allocated to the Pimpalwadi gram panchayat but 'mistakenly' got deposited in the farmer's account.

Siddharth Godam| News18
Updated: February 09, 2022, 23:45 IST

In Maharashtra, a bank official had to plead to a farmer to return the Rs 15 lakh which had got deposited into his account by mistake.

Gyaneshwar Ote, a native of Paithak village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, was in for a shock a few months ago when he received ₹15.34 lakh in his Bank of Baroda JANDHAN account. Gyaneshwar waited for a few months but this transaction was neither reversed nor anybody contacted him regarding the matter.

He then thought that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled his promise of 2014 by transferring ₹15 lakh into his account. Happy, he withdrew Rs 9 lakh to construct his new house. He even wrote a letter thanking the prime minister.

The money, in reality, was allocated to the Pimpalwadi gram panchayat but “mistakenly" got deposited in Gyaneshwar’s account.

After many months, an internal enquiry by the bank revealed that the money had been deposited in the wrong account. After this, the bank took back ₹6 lakh that was still left in Gyaneshwar’s account. Now, the bank officials are requesting Gyaneshwar to return the 9 lakh rupees he spent on the construction of his new house.

Siddharth Godam Reporter

first published: February 09, 2022, 23:41 IST