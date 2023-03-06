Maha: Farmers Send Onion Parcel to PM to Protest Drop in Prices

A group of farmers from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra have sent onions by post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking relief from dropping prices and lifting of the ban on export of the crop.

An onion consignment has been parcelled to the prime minister, farmers belonging to Shetkari Sanghatana and Shetkari Vikas Mandal said on Monday.

“Our demand is the Union government must immediately lift the ban on the export of onions and other agricultural produce. This will help open up the international market for farmers. We also seek Rs 1,000 per quintal as compensation for farmers who sold their produce last year," one of the farmers said.

“The input cost is very high. Farmers have to pay for fertilizers, pesticides, petrol and diesel as per global market rates. However, when it comes to selling the produce, we have to sell at Indian prices," he claimed.

Read all the Latest India News here