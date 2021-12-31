In the wake of Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Maharashtra government capped the attendance at gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50. The state government issued fresh guidelines on Thursday night, capping the number of attendees at these events to 50 persons. The new order also stipulates that only 20 persons can attend last rites. Authorities have cautioned against crowding in public places. Particular attention should be paid to the use of masks and sanitizers, social distancing should be strictly maintained, the order said.

>Further curbs imposed across the state are:

• All New Year celebrations, programmes, functions and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, bars, pubs, orchestras, resorts, clubs and rooftops.

• No more than one person is allowed to come together during New Year’s celebrations.

• Section 144 has been imposed in tourist places and places where large crowds gather. Citizens are not allowed to crowd places like Gateway of India, Marine Drives, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Juhu Chowpatty etc.

• In Mumbai, the BMC has restricted gathering of more than five people at public places between 9pm to 6am.

• No religious or cultural programmes on the occasion of New Year’s allowed.

• Not more than 50 persons allowed in weddings or any other public programs in open or closed spaces.

• Only up to 20 people are allowed for funerals, last rites.

• Fireworks are strictly banned and noise pollution rules are to be maintained.

>Here’s what’s allowed:

• On New Year’s Day, citizens are allowed to visit religious places with proper social distancing.

• The BMC has permitted restaurants, gyms and cinema theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity in Mumbai.

• Citizens can gather at places like beaches, gardens and streets if they maintain social distancing and regular sanitisation.

