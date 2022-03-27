Maha HR Professional's Passion to Conserve Stepwells Earns Praise from PM Modi

A Mumbai-based HR professional, whose efforts towards conserving the stepwells of Maharashtra found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, said he has mapped and documented 1,650 stepwells in the state by travelling 14,000 kms for this cause.

Rohan Kale, 38, who works in a private company, said he developed a passion for stepwells during his visits to Gujarat, and began his mission to conserve such traditional structures back home in Maharashtra. Now, he not only aims to bring back the glory of these water bodies, but also wants to turn them into places which can cater to the drinking water requirements of the regions, where they are located.

Stepwells are wells or ponds in which the water is reached by descending a set of steps to the water level. These structures may be multi-storeyed with significant ornamental and architectural features. During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, PM Modi said, “Rohan Kale, a youth from Maharashtra is an HR professional. He is running a movement to save the step wells. Many of them are some centuries old and are part of our culture." Talking to .

