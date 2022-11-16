Home » News » India » Maha: Minor Girl Jumps Off Speeding Autorickshaw After Driver Tries to Molest Her; Accused Arrested | WATCH

Maha: Minor Girl Jumps Off Speeding Autorickshaw After Driver Tries to Molest Her; Accused Arrested | WATCH

As per reports, the girl sensed the driver's sexual advances and obscene remarks and immediately jumped off the auto

By: News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 16:29 IST

Delhi, India

A case was registered against the accused under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. (Image: screengrab from a video on Twitter)
A case was registered against the accused under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. (Image: screengrab from a video on Twitter)

A minor girl jumped off a speeding autorickshaw in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district after the auto driver allegedly molested her in the moving vehicle. A video has gone viral on social media where the victim can be seen jumping out of the vehicle on a busy main road in broad daylight to escape the alleged crime. The accused driver, identified as Syed Akbar Hameed, was arrested.

As per police, she jumped after noticing the accused’s obscene remarks and sexual advances. Soon after this, several bystanders ran to help the girl, who has sustained injuries on her head during the escape and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. In the CCTV footage, the girl was seen lying on the road and shaking her legs.

A case was registered against the accused under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

India Today quoted police inspector Ganpat Darade as saying, “The minor student was going to her home in an autorickshaw from the Usmanpura area when the driver spoke obscenely and molested the girl, after which the girl understood that something was wrong with her, then at the same time Silli Khana complex of Aurangabad jumped out of the moving auto in which the girl got hurt on her head and has been admitted to the hospital."

first published: November 16, 2022, 16:17 IST
last updated: November 16, 2022, 16:29 IST
