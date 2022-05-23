Maha Records 208 Covid-19 Cases; Death Toll Stays Constant for Fifth Consecutive Day

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 208 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 78,83,010, while the death toll stayed unchanged at 1,47,856 for the fifth consecutive day, an official said. The addition to the tally, which included 150 cases from Mumbai, was a significant drop from the 326 cases recorded on Sunday, he pointed out.

So far, 77,33,176 persons have recovered from the infection, including 133 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,978, he said. State health department data showed that Satara, Sangli, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Wardha and Gondia have no active case at the moment.

It also revealed that the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent, while the examination of 14,688 samples in the last 24 hours took the overall number of tests in the state to 8,07,22,623. Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Cases: 78,83,010; Fatality: 1,47,856; Tests conducted: 8,07,22,623; Active cases: 1,978.

