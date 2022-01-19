Maha Reports 43,697 New Covid-19 Cases, Including 214 Omicron Infections; 49 Die

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 43,697 cases, 10 per cent more than the previous day, including 214 new Omicron infections, and also saw 49 fatalities linked to the infection, the health department said. A total of 46,591 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s overall recovery count to 69,15,407. The Covid-19 recovery rate of Maharashtra stands at 94.4 per cent, it said.

Currently, there are 23,93,704 people in-home quarantine and 3,200 people in institutional quarantine. On Tuesday, the state had reported 39,207 coronavirus cases and 53 fatalities. However, not a single case of the highly contagious Omicron variant was recorded that day.

