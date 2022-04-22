Maha Sees 121 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; 66 Recoveries Leave Active Tally at 817

Maharashtra on Friday reported 121 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 78,76,503, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,831, an official said. The addition to the tally and toll on Thursday was 179 and one respectively, he pointed out.

So far, 77,27,855 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 66 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 817, he said. State health department data showed that, as on Friday, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha and Bhandara did not have any active case.

It also revealed that the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, while the examination of 26,313 samples in the last 24 hours had taken the overall number of tests in the state to 7,99,92,659. Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 121; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 817; Tests conducted: 26,313.

