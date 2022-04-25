Maha Sees 84 Covid-19 Cases, Down from 144 Day Before; No Fatality

Maharashtra on Monday reported 84 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 78,76,925, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,834 with no fresh fatality, a health department official said. The addition to the day’s tally was far less than the 144 cases logged on Sunday, he said, adding that four of eight circles in the state, namely Akola, Latur, Nashik and Aurangabad did not report a single case.

Of the 84 cases reported during the day, a dominant 56 were from Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), including 45 from the metropolis, followed by 23 from Pune, four from Nagpur and one from Kolhapur. So far, 77,28,162 people have been discharged post the COVID-19 recovery, including 71 in the last 24 hours, leaving Maharashtra with 929 active cases, the official added.

State health department data showed that, as on Monday, 13 districts, including Chandrapur, Wardha, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Latur and Nadurbar have no active case, while other districts, barring Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule and Raigad, have active cases in single digits. It also showed the recovery rate in the state was 98.11 per cent, the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, and positivity rate was 0.006 per cent.

As per the data, the overall number of tests conducted in Maharashtra so far touched 8,00,59,982 after 13,535 samples were examined in the last 24 hours. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 7876925; fresh cases 84; death toll 147834; recoveries 77,28,162; active cases 929; total tests 8,00,59,982.

