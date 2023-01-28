Home » News » India » Maha: Teen Raped by Two Men Posing as Cops in Thane District

Maha: Teen Raped by Two Men Posing as Cops in Thane District



PTI

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 16:09 IST

Mumbai, India

The traumatised victim later approached the police and a complaint was lodged, he said. (Representative illustration)


A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two persons posing as policemen in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Friday when the minor girl was taking a stroll with her boyfriend near a creek in Dombivili town of Kalyan taluka, an official said.

The accused allegedly accosted the duo claiming to be policemen and asked them not to wander in the area, he said.

The men allegedly took the girl into a forested area near the creek and took turns raping her. One of them shot a video of the act and threatened to circulate it, the official said.

The traumatised victim later approached the police and a complaint was lodged, he said.

A case under section 376(D) (gangrape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and Information Technology Acts has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused who are absconding, senior inspector PM Bhalerao of Vishnunagar police station said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 28, 2023, 16:09 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 16:09 IST
