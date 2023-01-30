Home » News » India » Maha Woman Charged for Allegedly Assaulting 16-Year-Old Boy for 3 Years





PTI

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 16:05 IST

Thane, India

According to the complainant, the boy would skip school to go to Nasik to meet the accused


Police on Monday registered a case against a 32-year-old woman on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy from Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The boy’s mother in her police complaint said the accused woman, who has three children, was the neighbour of her relative in Nashik.

The accused used to frequently visit Mumbai and befriended the boy. She allegedly made him consume liquor and had sexual relations with him, the official from Kolsewadi police station at Kalyan in Thane said quoting the complaint.

The boy used to skip school and go to Nashik to meet the woman, who also allegedly showed him objectionable videos, as per the complaint.

This happened from 2019 till December 2022 after which the boy’s mother learnt about it and approached the police, the official said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the woman under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 30, 2023, 16:05 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 16:05 IST
