Maharashtra Achieves 100-Million Vaccine Dose Feat, Govt Lauds District Officers

Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed the benchmark of administering 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines at around 4pm. Maharashtra Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said the feat was possible with the active involvement of all district officers.

Lauding the achievement, state health minister Rajesh Tope tweeted: “Today Maharashtra crossed benchmark of administration of 100 Million covid vaccine doses. It was possible with active involvement of all District officers. Congratulations to all."

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has put forth a herculean task before the state administration after he said that he wanted all the citizens of Maharashtra to be fully vaccinated by November 30. He has appealed to citizens to take both doses.

The state machinery is already in the process of augmenting the Covid vaccine drive aiming for a record number of jabs per day.

“Citizens should be made aware that although Covid infection has decreased, the virus is not gone yet. In addition to vaccination, awareness campaigns should be carried out to keep people aware. Movie theatres are being started in the state. There should be messages about the importance of vaccination shown in every cinema theatre," was the message.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier asked all local officials to be involved in the vaccination drive. Both doses of vaccine should be made mandatory for health workers and frontline workers. Vaccination should be done through mobile units in hilly and remote areas. Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte had said that the Collector should analyse the statistics of vaccination and decide the policy on vaccination accordingly. Special measures should be taken after Diwali to speed up corona vaccination.

