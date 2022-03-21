Home » News » India » Maharashtra Assembly Condoles Death of Ex-minister Shankarrao Kolhe

Kolhe represented Kopargaon Assembly segment in the Ahmednagar district. (Image: @Satyajeet Tambe/Twitter)
PTI
Mumbai // Updated: March 21, 2022, 14:19 IST

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday mourned the death of former state minister Shankarrao Kolhe. A condolence motion was passed after the members paid respect to Kolhe.

Kolhe, 93, died in Nashik last Wednesday due to age-related ailments.

He had represented Kopargaon Assembly segment in the Ahmednagar district and also served as the minister for agriculture, co-operative, revenue and transport between 1989 and 1993.

first published: March 21, 2022, 14:19 IST