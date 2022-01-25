Maharashtra BJP MLA's Son Among 7 Killed as Car Falls from Bridge, PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia

Maharashtra BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale’s son was among the seven killed in a car accident near Selsura around 11.30 pm. Superintendent of Police Prashant Holkar said that the car in which the deceased were travelling in fell from a bridge while they were on their way to Wardha.

An officer said that they were students of Savangi Medical College and were driving in a Xylo car. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for the aggrieved family.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon," PM Modi tweeted. His office said that Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident, while Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured.

