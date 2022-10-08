Maharashtra: 11 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Catches Fire in Nashik

At least 11 people died after a bus caught on fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik on Saturday morning, Police officials confirmed. The bus hit a truck at Nandur Naka at around 5 am and caught fire in a few minutes.

Several others got injured in the fire accident. According to ANI, the dead bodies and those injured were taken to a hospital nearby.

“We’re still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with doctor’s confirmation," said Nashik Police.

According to PTI, the private bus was a ‘sleeper’ coach and had around 30 passengers. Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers. The truck was going headed to Mumbai from Dhule.

Advertisement

Shortly after the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took cognizance of the matter. “The incident of private bus and tanker accident in Nashik is very sad. We share in the grief of the bereaved of those who died in this incident. Collector, Municipal Commissioner, Police Commissioner and local authorities are themselves at the spot and are monitoring the relief work," he tweeted.

This is the latest in a series of incidents were passenger buses met with an accident. Earlier on Wednesday, nine people including students, a teacher and KSRTC bus passengers were killed and over 40 others injured after the tourist bus hit the rear-end of a KSRTC bus in Palakkad’s Vadakkencherry.

On the same day, three people, including a woman, were killed after a speeding bus hit them on Sealdah flyover in central Kolkata.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here