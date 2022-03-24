Some areas in Pimpri Chinchwad city near Pune in Maharashtra experienced a power outage for hours on Wednesday after a cat climbed on transmission equipment causing a technical fault, officials from the state power utility said, adding that 60,000 consumers were inconvenienced.

The power outage occurred in Bhosari, Akurdi, and surrounding areas in Pimpri Chinchwad at 6 a.m. The power supply resumed at around 2 p.m.

“A cat entered into a 22 KV yard of a transformer in Bhosari on Wednesday morning following which areas like Bhosari, Akurdi and surrounding localities experienced the power outage," an MSEDCL official said.

An MSEDCL release said that the cat climbed on power equipment, which caused a technical fault. The cat, however, died.

The power outage affected at least 60,000 consumers. The official said that the power supply was restored due to the efforts of officials using alternative power sub-stations.

