Maharashtra: Cattle Crushed to Death by Speeding Vehicles on Highway

Four cows and a calf were crushed to death by unidentified vehicles on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Vivalvede village in Dahanu taluka of the district in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, an official from the district rural police said.

At least four cows and a calf died on the spot after being knocked down by speeding vehicles on the highway, he said.

The local police were alerted, following which the carcasses were removed and the road was cleared for traffic, the official said.

