Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday directed the state administration to fast-track the Maharashtra Agri Business and Rural Transformation (SMART) project.

Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis attended a meeting to review the project with World Bank officials, an official release said.

The project envisages doubling of farmers’ income with participation of 19 lakh farmers across 10,000 villages.The CM also reviewed Climate Smart and Resilient Maharashtra (CSRM) project. He asked officials to submit a revised Detailed Project Report of CSRM to the World Bank.

Shinde and Fadnavis also reviewed Vainganga (Gosikhurd)-Nalganga (Purna-Tapi) river link project and another project for diversion of flood water which flows into sea to the Godavari basin.

