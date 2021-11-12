Maharashtra CM Thackeray Undergoes Spine Surgery, Doing Well: CMO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray successfully underwent a cervical spine surgery at the H N Reliance Hospital here, his office said on Friday. Thackeray (61) has been moved to a ward after his surgery, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoting two doctors of the hospital - Ajit Desai and Shekhar Bhojraj.

"The doctors said he was stable during the surgery and has been doing well," the statement said.Dr Desai is a cardiologist, while Dr Bhojraj is a spine surgeon.

On Wednesday, Thackeray was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.Earlier this week, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.

