Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to Undergo Surgery for Neck Pain, Will be Admitted to Hospital Tonight

CM Uddhav Thackeray will be admitted to HN Hospital and the treatment will take 2-3 days.

News Desk| News18.com
Updated: November 10, 2021, 19:00 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night to undergo surgery to get rid of his neck pain. He will be admitted to HN Hospital and the treatment will take 2-3 days.

Sources told News18 that Uddhav has informed the cabinet about his hospitalisation. “I am getting hospitalised for 2-3 days to get treatment for my neck pain," was the CM’s message.

Sources had earlier told News18 that the chief minister’s spondylitis pain has aggravated and he is likely to be hospitalised.

first published: November 10, 2021, 18:38 IST