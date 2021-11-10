Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray to Undergo Surgery for Neck Pain, Will be Admitted to Hospital Tonight

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night to undergo surgery to get rid of his neck pain. He will be admitted to HN Hospital and the treatment will take 2-3 days.

Sources told News18 that Uddhav has informed the cabinet about his hospitalisation. “I am getting hospitalised for 2-3 days to get treatment for my neck pain," was the CM’s message.

Sources had earlier told News18 that the chief minister’s spondylitis pain has aggravated and he is likely to be hospitalised.

