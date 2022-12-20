Maharashtra Constitutes SIT to Probe Shraddha Walkar’s Murder, Delay in Registering Case

Maharashtra has set up a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate Shraddha Walkar murder case. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the SIT will also look into an alleged delay in registering the case.

Besides looking into the alleged delay in registration of case, the SIT will probe if there was any political pressure behind withdrawal of the letter by Walkar, Hindustan Times reported.

The deputy CM also said the state government will also request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to try the case in a fast-track court.

Last week, Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar, met Madhukar Pandey, the new Police Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) to discuss the case with him. Vikas also met Fadnavis earlier this month.

During the meeting, Walkar referred to the letter written to the police by his daughter in 2020, in which she had alleged that Aaftab Poonawala abused her, beat her up, tried to kill her and also threatened to cut her into pieces, a local BJP office-bearer who was present for the meeting said, PTI reported.

Walkar raised the issue of delay in action by the local police, he said.

MBVV police chief Pandey assured the delegation that the police will not spare anyone and appropriate action would be taken against the guilty, he added.

Walkar was allegedly strangled and her body parts chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala. The parts were disposed of in various parts of the national capital by the accused.

The 12 bone pieces recovered in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest area have been matched with samples of Shraddha Walkar’s father, a report by news agency PTI quoted police sources as saying.

“The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar’s father," a source was quoted.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. The report of Poonawala’s polygraph test was submitted to the police by the forensic sciences lab on Wednesday.

Over 20 teams of Delhi police with more than 200 policemen along with experts from the forensic science laboratory, Delhi, are searching for evidences, scientific, technical, and physical, to be able to corroborate it with Poonawala’s confession and prove him the murderer.

After meeting through the online dating app in 2019, Poonawala and Walkar later started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belong to different faiths, prompting the couple to move to Delhi’s Mehrauli earlier this year.

